Celtics vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Boston laying 9.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 217, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Boston Celtics (-9.5) at 544 Portland Trail Blazers (+9.5); o/u 217

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Bettors Hammering Boston at the Window

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tatum Questionable to face Portland

Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement) and Jaylen Brown (sacroiliac strain) are questionable for Monday’s game against Portland. Tatum and Brown were initially questionable for Saturday’s win over the Suns, a game both played in. However, Monday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for Boston, which visits Utah on Tuesday. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could take on more playing time if Tatum or Brown sits. Also, Jaden Springer could crack the rotation, but he would not be worth streaming.

Simons Scores 23 Points vs. Toronto

Anfernee Simons finished Saturday’s win over Toronto with 23 points (8-of-18 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers in 42 minutes. Simons has scored 23 points or more in six of his last seven games, with a March 1 blowout of the Grizzlies being the exception. Over the past two weeks, he has provided top-75 per-game value in 8-cat formats. However, Simons’ value is much lower in 9-cat due to turnovers. Averaging 4.1 turnovers per game, he racked up five on Saturday and is a 12th-round player in 9-cat over the past two weeks. Given the volatility of Portland’s rotation (due to injuries), the high turnover nights are somewhat understandable. That said, fantasy managers are hopeful Simons can clean things up with the playoffs on the horizon.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 6-2 in Trail Blazers last 8 home games

Under is 5-2 in Celtics last 7 games as a favorite

Over is 4-0 in Trail Blazers last 4 overall

Under is 5-2 in Celtics last 7 overall

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The Celtics are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, are 7-2-1 against the number in their last 10 games as a favorite and are 6-1-1 at the betting window in their last eight games following a win. On the other side, the Trail Blazers are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games as a home underdog, are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games versus a team with a winning record and are 3-7 at the betting window in their last 10 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -9.5