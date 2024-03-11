Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Celtics vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

    With Boston laying 9.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 217, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    543 Boston Celtics (-9.5) at 544 Portland Trail Blazers (+9.5); o/u 217

    10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

    Moda Center, Portland, OR

    Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Bettors Hammering Boston at the Window

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tatum Questionable to face Portland

    Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement) and Jaylen Brown (sacroiliac strain) are questionable for Monday’s game against Portland. Tatum and Brown were initially questionable for Saturday’s win over the Suns, a game both played in. However, Monday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for Boston, which visits Utah on Tuesday. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could take on more playing time if Tatum or Brown sits. Also, Jaden Springer could crack the rotation, but he would not be worth streaming.

    Simons Scores 23 Points vs. Toronto

    Anfernee Simons finished Saturday’s win over Toronto with 23 points (8-of-18 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers in 42 minutes. Simons has scored 23 points or more in six of his last seven games, with a March 1 blowout of the Grizzlies being the exception. Over the past two weeks, he has provided top-75 per-game value in 8-cat formats. However, Simons’ value is much lower in 9-cat due to turnovers. Averaging 4.1 turnovers per game, he racked up five on Saturday and is a 12th-round player in 9-cat over the past two weeks. Given the volatility of Portland’s rotation (due to injuries), the high turnover nights are somewhat understandable. That said, fantasy managers are hopeful Simons can clean things up with the playoffs on the horizon.

    Over is 6-2 in Trail Blazers last 8 home games

    Under is 5-2 in Celtics last 7 games as a favorite

    Over is 4-0 in Trail Blazers last 4 overall

    Under is 5-2 in Celtics last 7 overall

    Celtics vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

    Take Boston. The Celtics are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, are 7-2-1 against the number in their last 10 games as a favorite and are 6-1-1 at the betting window in their last eight games following a win. On the other side, the Trail Blazers are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games as a home underdog, are 2-5 against the number in their last seven games versus a team with a winning record and are 3-7 at the betting window in their last 10 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous contest.

    Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -9.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com