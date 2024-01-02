Celtics vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The line in Tuesday night’s Celtics vs. Thunder matchup opened at 3 but has climbed to 4 in favor of Boston. Are the Celtics a safe bet to cover that number or are the Thunder a live dog tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Boston Celtics (-4) at 522 Oklahoma City Thunder (+4); o/u 239.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 2, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Celtics vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics DFS Spin

Jayson Tatum finished Sunday’s win over San Antonio with 25 points (10-of-17 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five triples across 31 minutes. Tatum’s shooting has been putrid over the last month, as he shot just 43.1% in December before this game. He went for 31/7/10 on Thursday but shot just 11-of-31 in that one. He sat Friday on the second night of a back-to-back set, and the rest was evidently beneficial for his efficiency.

Tatum came out firing, scoring 15 in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting. He went 4-of-8 for just 10 more points the rest of the way, but none of the Celtics starters needed huge nights as the team boat-raced San Antonio in a 33-point victory. Tatum will look to build on the efficient shooting night Tuesday when the Celtics face the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS Spin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished Sunday’s blowout win over the Nets with 24 points, four rebounds, six assists and a triple across 35 minutes. SGA’s streak of 30-point games was snapped at six as the Thunder blew out the Nets. Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 17 points in the first half, but he wasn’t needed much in the final two quarters as Josh Giddey (20 points), Jalen Williams (17 points) and Lu Dort (18) all did the dirty work and helped OKC build a commanding lead over visiting Brooklyn.

SGA averaged 34.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.2 triples over his last six, so fantasy managers were surely expecting more in this one, but even a “poor” game for this guy is still above average by most players’ standards. He currently leads the NBA in steals and ranks third in points. He’s fantasy’s top player heading into 2024.

Celtics vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 5 games when playing Oklahoma City

Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Oklahoma City is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Boston

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Oklahoma City’s last 5 games when playing Boston

Celtics vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The Celtics have covered in seven out of their last 10 games overall and are 21-4 straight up over their last 25 contests. Boston is also 9-3 in its last 12 games versus OKC and 5-1 in its last six road games versus the Thunder. The Celtics have also covered in four out of their last five road games and are 4-1 against the number in their last five non-conference matchups.

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -4