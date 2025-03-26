Celtics vs. Suns Prediction: Will Boston cover 3.5-point spread?

The Boston Celtics (53-19) will face the Phoenix Suns (35-37) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Suns matchup?​

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (-3.5) at Phoenix Suns (+3.5); o/u 222.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ESPN

Celtics vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players

The Celtics are on a six-game winning streak, solidifying their position as second in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum leads the team with an average of 25.7 points per game, along with 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Jaylen Brown complements him with 23.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Boston’s defense has been formidable, allowing opponents an average of 107.3 points per game.​

The Suns have won four consecutive games, aiming to improve their standing in the Western Conference. Devin Booker averages 25.7 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while Kevin Durant contributes 26.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Phoenix’s offense averages 112.5 points per game, but their defense allows 113.2 points to opponents.​

Betting Odds

The Celtics are favored by 3.5 points at Bovada.lv, with an over/under set at 222.5

Celtics vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Considering the Celtics’ recent momentum and strong defense, they have the advantage in this matchup. The Suns’ home-court advantage and offensive capabilities could make it a competitive game, but Boston’s consistency will prevail.

Celtics vs. Suns Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -3.5