Celtics vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 5.5 and the total at 226.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Celtics vs. Suns primetime matchup? Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from ABC.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Boston Celtics (-5.5) at 508 Phoenix Suns (+5.5); o/u 226.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Celtics vs. Suns: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tatum Probable to face Suns

Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement) and Neemias Queta (right knee hyperextension) are probable for Saturday’s game against the Suns. Tatum’s status will significantly impact the Celtics rotation and fantasy basketball. The good news is that he’s considered probable, so the MVP candidate should be on the floor. As for Queta, his status won’t impact fantasy basketball, especially with Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford being healthy.

Booker Questionable to face Celtics

Devin Booker (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Celtics. During his post-practice availability, Suns coach Frank Vogel said he expected Booker to be listed as doubtful. The questionable tag suggests he’s closer to a return than his coach may have anticipated, which would be good news for Phoenix and fantasy managers. If Booker plays, Royce O’Neale will return to the bench, and fewer minutes will be available to reserves Eric Gordon and Saben Lee.

Celtics vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Under is 20-6 in Suns last 26 overall

Over is 4-1 in Celtics last 5 games following a ATS loss

Under is 5-0 in Suns last 5 games as an underdog

Under is 5-1 in Celtics last 6 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

Celtics vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The Suns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 8-17 against the number in their last 25 games as an underdog and are 0-4 at the betting window in their last four home games. On the other side, the Celtics are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games overall, are 6-2-1 against the number in their last nine games as a favorite and are 4-1-1 at the betting window in their last six games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Celtics vs. Suns Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -5.5