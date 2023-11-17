Celtics vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Raptors cover the 6.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Celtics vs. Raptors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Boston Celtics are 9-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-3-2 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 5-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-6 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Boston Celtics (-6.5) at 528 Toronto Raptors (+6.5); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Celtics vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis missed the team’s last game with a right knee contusion, and he’s listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against Toronto. Porzingis is third on the Celtics in scoring with 19.7 points per game this season. If Porzingis is unable to play, he’ll likely be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran center Al Horford, who’s probable to play with a left big toe sprain.

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable to play Friday with an illness. Brown is second on the team in scoring with 22.9 points per game this season.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Toronto will likely be without small forward O.G. Anunoby on Friday, as he’s listed as doubtful with a finger laceration. Anunoby has missed the past two contests with the same ailment. He’s third on the club in scoring with 16.4 points per game this year.

Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had missed the last three games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but he’s probable for Friday’s home date with Boston. Trent is one of Toronto’s better defenders and he’s sixth on the club in scoring with 10.4 points per game this year.

Celtics vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 27-20-1 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Toronto is 40-37-2 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season.

The over is 52-42 in Toronto’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 59-52-2 in Boston’s games since the beginning of last season.

Celtics vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Boston has the best point differential in the league this season at +13.4 points per game. That stat is a bit deceiving however, as the Celtics are far better at home (+22.4 points per game) than on the road (+5.8 points per game). This game will be played in Toronto where the Raptors are 83-75-2 ATS since the start of the 2019 season. There’s also the fact that Boston could be missing two key starters in Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown in this contest.

This game will be played on one day’s rest for both teams as they both had games on Wednesday. The Raptors have thrived in that scenario this season as they are 4-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. That is the second-best mark in the league. The public seems to favor the Celtics in this contest, but I like the Raptors. I’m taking Toronto and the points at home on Friday night.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS +6.5