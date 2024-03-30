Close Menu
    Celtics vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Celtics vs. Pelicans

    The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Boston Celtics from the Smoothie King Center at 5:00p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Celtics are listed as 6.0-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 223 points, what is the smart bet from NOLA? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    525 Boston Celtics (-6.0) at 526 New Orleans Pelicans (+6.0); o/u 223

    5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Celtics vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Boston dropped their second consecutive game to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on Thursday. Jason Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss. Al Horford is listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest after missing Thursday night with a toe injury.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

    The Pelicans improved to 45-28 after beating Milwaukee by seven points on March 28th. Zion Williamson scored 28 points on 9/15 from the floor. Brandon Ingram remains out on Saturday with a knee injury.

    Celtics vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

    The Celtics are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Pelicans are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus Celtics.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Celtics vs. Pelicans Prediction:

    The Celtics look to snap a two-game skid, while the Pelicans seek consecutive victories on Saturday.

    Take the Celtics. Boston has lost two consecutive close games and I think they bounce back against the short-handed Pelicans. New Orleans has been good without Ingram over the last week, but against a Boston team with so much firepower his loss catches up to them in this one. Celtics get back on track with a road victory.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -6

