    Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Celtics vs. Pacers

    Even though the total for Monday night’s Celtics vs. Pacers matchup sits at 244, is the over still in play tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Boston Celtics (-3.5) at 530 Indiana Pacers (+3.5); o/u 244

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2023

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    Public Bettors Favor Laying on a Few Points with Celtics

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Celtics Could be Without Star Player

    Jayson Tatum is questionable for Monday’s game against the Pacers due to left ankle sprain injury management, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

    Tatum has appeared in the Celtics’ last four matchups, averaging 30.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. However, he continues to tend to an ankle injury, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available Monday. If he sits, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis (eye) and Sam Hauser (shoulder) could see additional playing time.

    Pacers’ Haliburton Coming off Rough Game

    Tyrese Haliburton accumulated 17 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Saturday’s 118-101 loss to the Celtics.

    Haliburton had a poor showing on offense and needed 17 shots to score 17 points. Even though he posted solid numbers in peripheral categories (five steals), this outing was a tick below what he’s been offering of late, especially considering his streak of games with double-digit assists ended at 11. Haliburton will try to bounce back in a rematch against the Celtics on Monday.

    Over Profitable in Pacer Home Games

    Indiana are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games against Boston

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Indiana’s last 17 games at home

    Boston are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Boston are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games

    Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

    Take the over, which is 7-3 in the Pacers’ last 10 games when playing the Celtics at home. The total has also gone over in seven out of the Celtics’ last 10 games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven road games. On the other side, the over is 16-5 in the Pacers’ last 21 home games, has hit in 23 out of their last 31 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 15-6 in their last 21 games against a foe from the Atlantic Division.

    Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: OVER 244

