Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to Indy to face the Pacers on Monday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Celtics cover the 5-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Celtics vs. Pacers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Boston Celtics are 15-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-9-2 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 10-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-8 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Boston Celtics (-5) at 556 Indiana Pacers (+5); o/u 241.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 86% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will sit out Monday’s game against the Pacers in Indianapolis. He’s been dealing with a left calf strain that’s kept him out for the team’s past three contests. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in 15 starts for Boston this season.

Boston forward Jayson Tatum was terrific in his team’s 125-119 win over Philadelphia on Friday. In that game, the Duke alum poured in 21 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field and 2 of 5 shooting from deep. He also grabbed 7 rebounds and dished out 4 assists to round out his stat line.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the club’s last game with a knee contusion and an illness, and he’s questionable to play in Monday’s home tilt with the Celtics. Haliburton is Indiana’s best player and is averaging 27 points and an NBA-high 11.8 assists per game this year.

Indiana power forward Jalen Smith has missed the team’s last two games with a left heel contusion. He’s listed as questionable, but it’s looking like he probably won’t play on Monday. Pacers power forward Obi Toppin is questionable to play Monday with a left ankle sprain. Toppin is averaging 13.1 points per game for the Pacers in 2023.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 2-6-2 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Boston is 6-7-1 ATS after a win this season.

Indiana is an NBA-best 2-0 ATS as a home underdog this year.

Indiana is 2-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

The over is 7-3 in the last 10 games between Boston and Indiana.

The over is 16-2 in Indiana’s games this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

The key to this game might be the injury status of Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton sat out Saturday’s game at Miami, and Indiana won without him 144-129. Indiana’s offense is incredibly explosive, especially with Haliburton at the helm.

The Pacers lead the NBA in scoring with 128.8 points per game. They have 8 players who average at least 10 points per game and 8 players who average at least 1 made three-pointer per game. Indiana lost to Boston on the road 155-104 on November 1st the last time these two teams played, but I think Monday will be different. I like the Pacers to either win this game outright or come very close to doing so in a high-scoring shootout in Indy on Monday night.

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +5