Celtics vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics head to Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Can the Pacers cover the 7-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Pacers betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 2-0.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-2 straight up and 7-5 ATS in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 48-41-5 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-7 straight up and 8-7 ATS in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 52-43-3 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Boston Celtics (-7) at 502 Indiana Pacers (+7); o/u 222.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ABC

Celtics vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis won’t play in Saturday’s Game 3 against the Celtics due to a right calf strain. It’s been reported that Porzingis could be ready to play as soon as Game 4 in Indianapolis on Monday.

Boston backup center Luke Kornet is doubtful for Saturday’s contest because of a left wrist sprain. Kornet had been getting minutes as the Celtics’ backup center with Porzingis out of the lineup. Now Boston will likely have to elevate Xavier Tillman and Oshae Brissett on the depth chart with Kornet and Porzingis out of commission this weekend.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Saturday’s contest. He’s nursing a left hamstring injury that knocked him out of Indiana’s Game 2 loss on Thursday. The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that Haliburton injured the same left hamstring on Thursday that he injured earlier in the season, and as of this writing the team “[doesn’t] know how severe it is.” Even if Haliburton is able to play, his mobility will likely be significantly limited as this is a recurring injury and the turnaround time is quite short. It’s worth monitoring Haliburton’s injury status all the way up to game time.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Boston is 25-29-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Indiana is league-best 26-14-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Indiana is 8-3-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Celtics vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a left hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable for this game. Some may write off Indiana if Haliburton is unable to play on Saturday. I wouldn’t be so quick to do that. The Pacers have T.J. McConnell as their backup point guard, and he’s one of the better reserve guards in the league. In 19.6 minutes per game during these playoffs, McConnell is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field. He should be able to pick up most of the slack if Haliburton sits.

The Pacers have actually played 13 games without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup this season. Indiana is 7-6 straight up in those contests, and 4-1 straight up at home without their star point guard. In each home game without Haliburton, the Pacers scored at least 112 points. This line is likely inflated due to Haliburton’s absence, but I see that as an opportunity for a contrarian play. I like the Pacers to cover the number at home on Saturday night.

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +7