    NBA Articles

    Celtics vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Celtics vs. Nuggets

    The Denver Nuggets will host the Boston Celtics from the Ball Arena at 10:00p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Nuggets are listed as 1.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 221.5 points, what is the smart bet from Denver? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Nuggets prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    555 Boston Celtics (+1.0) at 556 Denver Nuggets (-1.0); o/u 221.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    Celtics vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Boston dropped to 48-13 after losing to Cleveland by one point on Tuesday. Jason Tatum recorded a double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the loss. Boston will look to bounce back on Thursday against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

    Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

    Denver lost 117-107 to Phoenix in overtime on March 5th. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 28 points on 12/25 from the floor. Denver will now host the Boston Celtics.

    The Celtics are 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Nuggets are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games versus Boston.

    The total has gone over in 2 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Celtics vs. Nuggets Prediction:

    Both teams look to get back in the win column.

    Take Denver. Both teams are obviously excellent, however with Denver at home I give them the edge in this one. The Nuggets have already defeated Boston once this season at the TD Garden 102-100 and I think we see a similar result on Thursday with Denver winning in a close one.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Denver -1

