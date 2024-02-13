Close Menu
    Celtics vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Celtics vs. Nets
    BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 14: The Brooklyn Nets logo is shown at half-court before a game between the Nets and Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center on December 14, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

    Given the recent trends on both sides, is the under the best bet on the board when it comes to Tuesday night’s Celtics vs. Nets matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Boston Celtics (-8.5) at 504 Brooklyn Nets (+8.5); o/u 227.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    Celtics vs. Nets: Public Bettors Willing to Lay the Points

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tatum Posts 26/10/9/0/2 Line vs. Heat

    Jayson Tatum shot 11-of-20 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in Sunday’s 110-106 win over Miami, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks, and two 3-pointers in 39 minutes.

    Tatum was outstanding in Miami, finishing one assist shy of a triple-double. Considered to be an MVP candidate by some, he’s played excellent basketball recently. Over the past two weeks, Tatum has averaged 28.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 3.4 3-pointers while shooting 51.0% from the field and 89.7% from the foul line. That production has been good for top-10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats. The Celtics play four games in Week 17, with two on each side of the All-Star break.

    Schroder Records Double-Double vs. Spurs

    Dennis Schroder made his debut for the Nets on Saturday and contributed 15 points (6-of-13 FGs), three rebounds, 12 assists and three 3-pointers in a 123-103 win over the Spurs

    Schroder’s tenure with the Nets got off to a good start, as he had 10 points and six assists in the first half. He ended up recording a double-double in his first game for Brooklyn, despite coming off the bench. It is unclear if he will continue to come off the bench, but he should be able to play big minutes either way. He ranks outside the top-100 in 9-cat leagues over the course of the season, but he should be able to bump that number up if he continues to play this well for his new squad.

    Celtics are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games overall

    Nets are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Celtics are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite

    Nets are 7-21-1 ATS in their last 29 games overall

    Celtics vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 10-4 in the Celtics’ last 14 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 10-4 in their last 14 games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Nets’ last four games overall, is 4-0 in their last four home games and is 6-2 in their last eight games as a home underdog.

    Celtics vs. Nets Betting Prediction: UNDER 227.5

