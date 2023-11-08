    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Sixers center Joel Embiid dribbles the basketball against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, December 16, 2022 in Philadelphia.

    The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics in a matchup of Eastern Conference heavyweights this Wednesday night from the Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics are listed 2.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 227. Keep reading for our Celtics vs 76ers prediction. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Boston Celtics (-2.5) at Philadelphia 76ers (+2.5); o/u 227

    8:00 pm ET, Saturday, November 8th, 2023

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Celtics vs 76ers Public Betting Information 

    As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Celtics in this game, as 78% of the bets are on Boston -2.  That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Jrue Holiday scored 12 points on 4/16 shooting, with eleven boards and six assists in the loss to Minnesota. The former UCLA guard will look to put a rough performance behind him, and returning to where he made his NBA debut could be what he needs here. Holiday played well against Philly during his time in Milwaukee, and I believe that trend carries over here with Boston. Holiday is averaging 13.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, and 5.3 apg thru six games.

    Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

    Joel Embiid dropped 48 points on 17/25 shooting, with eleven boards, and six dimes. The reigning league MVP capitalized on the light matchup with Washington with the near 50-piece, and it’ll be interesting to see if he brings the same energy for this big time matchup at home. The former KU big has come out strong, scoring 28 points in four of the last five games, while grabbing eleven boards or more in four straight wins. Embiid may feel the presence of Boston’s frontcourt in this one, but the Sixers will go as far as he takes them, so ample opportunity will be there once again. Embiid is averaging 32.5 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 6.2 apg thru six games.

    Celtics vs Sixers NBA Betting Trends

    Boston is 4-2 against the spread, with a 4-2 o/u record.

    Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS, with a 4-2 over/under record. 

    Celtics vs 76ers NBA BETTING PREDICTION

    In hindsight, Philadelphia handled this summer perfectly, as they ushered in a new regime with former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, and avoided backtracking by not allowing James Harden to rejoin the team. The Sixers have won five straight since a season-opening loss to the Bucks, and they have a chance to make a statement in this battle with Boston. The Celtics have been impressive in their own right, but they’re naturally a different team on the road, and there’s no environment like Philly. Let’s trust the Sixers to get up for this game, and spot them the points on Wednesday. 

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: PHILADELPHIA TO COVER +2.5

