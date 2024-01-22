Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Celtics vs. Mavericks matchup is one of the best on Monday’s NBA slate. With the Mavs listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and the total sitting at 239.5, what’s the best value tonight in Dallas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Boston Celtics (-3.5) at 512 Dallas Mavericks (+3.5); o/u 239.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Celtics vs. Mavericks: Bettors Throwing Money Behind Road Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

White Racks up 21 Points in win vs. Houston

Derrick White logged 36 minutes in Sunday’s 116-107 win over the Rockets, accumulating 21 points (9-of-20 FGs), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and three 3-pointers. White has scored at least 21 points in three straight games, his longest streak of the season.

On Sunday, the 21 points were supplemented by 11 rebounds, his first double-double since Boston’s Christmas Day win over the Lakers. While ranked outside the top 100 in 8-cat formats over the past two weeks, White remains a 5th-round player for the season. He’s even better in 9-cat, ranking 25th for the season, according to Basketball Monster. White should have his usual sidekick on the court for Monday’s game in Dallas, as Jrue Holiday (elbow) is expected to be available after sitting out Sunday’s win.

Mavericks’ Irving Not on Injury Report

Kyrie Irving (hip contusion) and Josh Green (illness) are not on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Celtics. While Irving played in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers, suffering a hip contusion in a collision with LeBron James, Green did not. Their absences from the injury report mean Irving and Green will be in the starting lineup on Monday, with the latter continuing to fill the void left by Dante Exum (foot).

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Celtics are 23-7-2 ATS in their last 32 games as an underdog

Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 home games

Celtics are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite

Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 12-5 in the Mavericks’ last 17 games overall, is 27-10 in their last 37 games as a home underdog and is 8-3 in their last 11 games as an underdog of any kind. On the other side, the under is 4-1-1 in the Celtics’ last six games versus a team with a winning record and has hit in four out of their last five games overall.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: UNDER 239.5