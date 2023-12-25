Celtics vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is the home dog the best bet in the Christmas Day Celtics vs. Lakers matchup at 5:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

591 Boston Celtics (-3) at 592 Los Angeles Lakers (+3); o/u 234.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Celtics vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics DFS Spin

Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) finished Saturday’s rout of the Clippers with 30 points (9-of-16 FGs, 7-of-9 FTs), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes. Tatum returned to action after missing Wednesday’s win over Sacramento and looked sharp.

Unfortunately, he rolled the same ankle during the first half, as he landed on Kobe Brown’s foot after releasing a 3-pointer. Tatum would remain in the game after the play was reviewed for a potential Flagrant 1 foul. Remaining in the game, not having any issues with the ankle, and then getting additional rest during the fourth quarter bodes well for Tatum’s availability for Monday’s game against the Lakers. Boston plays four games during Week 10.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS Spin

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy), Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise), and Cam Reddish (left groin soreness) are questionable for Monday’s game against the Celtics.

Of the three Lakers who are questionable for Monday’s game, Reddish’s injury may be the most concerning. While James and Davis have consistently shown up on the injury report, only to be cleared on most nights, that hasn’t been the case with Reddish. Should he sit, D’Angelo Russell could return to the starting lineup, or the Lakers could go with Max Christie to keep LeBron as the primary playmaker.

Celtics vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Boston is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of LA Lakers’ last 7 games

Celtics vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 9-2 in the last 11 games between these two teams. The over is also 8-3 in the Celtics’ last 11 games overall and is 5-1 in Boston’s last six games against the Lakers. The total has gone over in eight out of Boston’s last 11 conference games and is 5-1 in the Celtics’ last six games against an opponent in the Pacific Division. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Lakers’ last seven games played in December.

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: OVER 234.5