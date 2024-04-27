Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Heat vs. Celtics
    Boston Celtics' Derrick White plays against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

    The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics from Kaseya Center at 6:00p.m. ET on Saturday evening. The Celtics are listed as 9.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 204 points, what is the smart play from Miami? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Heat prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    545 Boston Celtics (-9.0) at 546 Miami Heat (+9.0); o/u 204

    6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

    Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

    Celtics vs. Heat Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Boston dropped to Miami 111-101 on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown had a big game, scoring 33 points in the loss. The Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead on Saturday night from Miami.

    Miami Heat DFS SPIN

    Miami evened the series on Wednesday, after beating the Celtics as 14-point underdogs. Tyler Herro scored 24 points and dished out 14 assists in the victory. The Heat now host the Celtics in game 3.

    Boston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Heat are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus the Celtics.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 home games for Miami.

    Celtics vs. Heat Prediction:

    Take Miami. It is very doubtful the Heat for 23/42 from deep again like they did in game two, but I think are capable of shooing well again in game 3. Miami had a lot of good looks in game 2 and knocked down the shots. The Heat are playing with house money in this series, and I think they can give Boston another scare in this one. Take the points.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Heat +9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com