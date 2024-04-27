Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics from Kaseya Center at 6:00p.m. ET on Saturday evening. The Celtics are listed as 9.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 204 points, what is the smart play from Miami? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Heat prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Boston Celtics (-9.0) at 546 Miami Heat (+9.0); o/u 204

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Celtics vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Boston dropped to Miami 111-101 on Wednesday night. Jaylen Brown had a big game, scoring 33 points in the loss. The Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead on Saturday night from Miami.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Miami evened the series on Wednesday, after beating the Celtics as 14-point underdogs. Tyler Herro scored 24 points and dished out 14 assists in the victory. The Heat now host the Celtics in game 3.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

Boston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Heat are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games versus the Celtics.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 home games for Miami.

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction:

Take Miami. It is very doubtful the Heat for 23/42 from deep again like they did in game two, but I think are capable of shooing well again in game 3. Miami had a lot of good looks in game 2 and knocked down the shots. The Heat are playing with house money in this series, and I think they can give Boston another scare in this one. Take the points.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Heat +9