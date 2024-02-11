Celtics vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to South Beach to face the Miami Heat on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on ABC. Can the Heat cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 40-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 24-26-2 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 28-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-28-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Boston Celtics (-5.5) at 568 Miami Heat (+5.5); o/u 225.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: ABC

Celtics vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Newly acquired Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (knee) and guard Jaden Springer (ankle) won’t play against the Heat on Sunday afternoon. Tillman was averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 20.6 minutes per contest for the Grizzlies before getting traded.

Springer was putting up 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for the Sixers before the Celtics acquired him. Prior to getting dealt, Springer was averaging 11.8 minutes per contest in 32 games of action. The newly acquired duo’s next chance to play will be on the road in Brooklyn against the Nets on Tuesday night.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat small forward Jimmy Butler is questionable to play in Sunday afternoon’s matinee showdown with the Celtics as he tends to a personal matter. Butler is one of the team’s vocal leaders and best players as he’s averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on the campaign.

Miami forwards Haywood Highsmith (personal) and Jamal Cain (illness) are both probable to play against Boston on Sunday afternoon. Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are all candidates to see more floor time if Jimmy Butler sits out this weekend.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 17-13 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Boston is 56-47-2 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Miami is 0-6 ATS as a home underdog this season. That’s the worst mark in the league.

Miami is 3-6 ATS with the rest advantage this season. That’s the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

These two teams have already played each other twice this season. Boston won the first game at home 119-111 on October 27th. The Celtics then toppled the Heat in Miami on January 25th by a score of 143-110. That game was the last time Boston played a road contest, as they just completed a seven-game homestand. The Celtics have the best record in the league at 40-12. They are 4 games ahead of Minnesota, which has the second-best record in the NBA.

The Celtics also hold the highest average scoring margin at +9.5 points per game this season. If that wasn’t enough, the Celtics possess the best road point differential of any club this year at +6.2 points per game. Boston has been clearly better than Miami this season. In order for the Celtics to cover, they just have to win by 6 points, which is right in line with their road scoring margin this year. I think the Celtics win this one decisively by two possessions or more in Miami on Super Bowl Sunday.

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -5.5