Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics remain in Miami to face the 8-seed Heat on Monday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Celtics cover the 10.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Heat betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 2-1.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 2-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 43-37-5 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat went 46-36 straight up in the regular season and are 2-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Heat are 43-42-2 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Boston Celtics (-10.5) at 558 Miami Heat (+10.5); o/u 203.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum posted a double-double in his team’s 104-84 win over the Heat on Saturday night. In that contest, the Duke alum logged 22 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 made three-pointers and a blocked shot. Tatum is Boston’s leading scorer in the postseason with 24.3 points per game.

Boston shooting guard Jaylen Brown also played well in his team’s road win over the weekend. The former #3 overall pick out of Cal recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Brown is averaging 24.0 points per contest across 3 postseason starts in 2024.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat small forward Jimmy Butler (knee) and shooting guard Terry Rozier (neck) will both sit out Monday’s Game 4 showdown with the Celtics. Butler averaged 20.8 points per game in the regular season. Terry Rozier registered 16.4 points per contest in 31 regular season appearances for Miami this season.

Miami point guard Delon Wright (personal) is probable for Monday’s contest. Wright missed Game 3 but played 20 minutes in Game 2 and 26 minutes in Game 1 of this series. He figures to play about 20-25 minutes with Rozier out of commission on Monday.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 21-26-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Boston is 3-4-2 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Miami is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Miami is 16-10 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Boston won Games 1 and 3 of this series by 20 points apiece but lost Game 2 by 10 points at home. The key difference in those results was three-point shooting. Miami shot 53.5% from long range in their Game 2 win. The Heat shot 32.4% from beyond the arc in their Game 1 loss and 32.1% from distance in their Game 3 defeat. Miami shot 37.1% on three-pointers this season which ranked 10th in the league. I believe they’ll hit enough three-pointers on Monday night to keep the game within double-digits. Sometimes, it’s just that simple. I’m taking a desperate Miami team and the points at home in this Game 4 matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +10.5