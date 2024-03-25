Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though they’re laying 11.5 points on the road, is Boston still a smart bet in Monday night’s Celtics vs. Hawks matchup? Or is Atlanta the better play as a home underdog tonight when these two teams tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Boston Celtics (-11.5) at 520 Atlanta Hawks (+11.5); o/u 225

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: NBATV

Celtics vs. Hawks: Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brown, Porzingis Removed from Injury Report

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis have been removed from the injury report for Monday’s game against the Hawks. Brown and Porzingis sat out Saturday’s win over the Bulls, Boston’s second game in as many nights. Their returns will drop Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet out of the starting lineup, with Al Horford remaining due to Jrue Holiday’s continued absence. At best, Hauser and Kornet are, at best, deep-league options, with most of Boston’s main options available.

Murray Leads Hawks with 28 Points

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 28 points (10-of-14 FGs), seven rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and seven 3-pointers in a 132-91 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Murray has been on quite the hot streak, and that continued in this game. He had his fourth straight double-double, set a new season-high for 3-pointers and tied his season-high for steals. It didn’t happen immediately, but Murray has slowly seen his numbers go up since Trae Young went down. He has been a first round asset in 9-cat scoring since Young injured his finger, and his numbers have been slightly better over the past two weeks. As long as Young is sidelined, Murray will be one of the premier point guards in fantasy basketball.

Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Hawks last 5 overall

Under is 5-1 in Hawks last 6 home games

Over is 5-1-1 in Celtics last 7 overall

Under is 13-6 in Celtics last 19 games playing on 1 days rest

Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The Celtics are 12-3-1 against the spread in their last 16 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. They’re also 14-3-1 against the number in their last 18 games when listed as a favorite, are 10-2 at the betting window in their last 12 games when coming off a win of more than 10 points and are 14-3-1 against the spread in their last 18 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the Hawks are just 7-19 against the number in their last 26 games as an underdog, are 18-41 at the window in their last 59 games when playing on one day of rest and are 1-6 against the number in their last seven games as a home underdog.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -11.5