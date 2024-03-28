Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics remain in Atlanta to face the Hawks on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 16-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Hawks betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 57-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-31-3 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 33-39 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 26-46 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Boston Celtics (-16) at 568 Atlanta Hawks (+16); o/u 226.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 28, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Celtics vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics guards Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Jaden Springer (knee) are both listed as questionable to play against the Hawks on Thursday. Holiday would be the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 12.8 points and 4.9 assists per game in 61 starts for Boston this year.

Boston center Al Horford (toe) and forward Xavier Tillman (knee) are also both listed as questionable to play in Thursday’s game. Horford is averaging 8.5 points per contest this season and Tillman is averaging 5.4 points per game for the Grizzlies and Celtics in 2024.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks point guard Trae Young (finger), small forward Jalen Johnson (ankle), small forward Saddiq Bey (knee), and forward AJ Griffin (ankle) will all sit out Thursday’s home game against the Celtics. The two biggest losses among that group are Young who’s averaging 26.4 points per game, and Johnson who is chipping in 16.1 points per contest this season.

Atlanta power forward Onyeka Okongwu has missed the team’s last three games with a left big toe sprain. He’s questionable for Thursday’s game with that same ailment. Okongwu is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Hawks this year.

Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games against Atlanta.

Atlanta is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

The over is 39-32-1 in Atlanta’s games this season. That’s the fourth-highest over percentage in the league.

The over is 36-36 in Boston’s games this season.

Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

These two teams just played each other in Atlanta on Monday night. The Hawks won that contest 120-118 after being down 30 points in the first half of that game. In the meantime, Boston remained in Atlanta and hasn’t played since Monday. Conversely, Atlanta defeated Portland at home on Wednesday night, 120-106. This game will be the second night of a home back-to-back for the Hawks.

The league’s scheduling quirk is likely why this line is as high as it is. Atlanta will be missing multiple key players due to injuries and they will be at a distinct rest disadvantage against Boston. Despite that, I still like the Hawks in this game. Atlanta has been playing better over the past 10 days. The Hawks are 4-2 straight up and 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games with outright wins over the Clippers and Celtics during that stretch. I like the way Atlanta played against Boston on Monday, and I think they will turn in another respectable performance against the top team in the Eastern Conference. I’m taking the Hawks and the points at home on Thursday.

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction: ATLANTA HAWKS +16