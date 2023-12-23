Celtics vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. Can the Celtics cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 21-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-12-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 17-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-14 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Boston Celtics (-1.5) at 532 Los Angeles Clippers (+1.5); o/u 230.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Celtics vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics centers Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Luke Kornet (adductor) will both sit out Saturday’s clash with the Clippers in L.A. Porizingis is the more significant loss of the two as he’s averaging 19.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season.

Boston small forward Jayson Tatum was held out of his team’s last game with a left ankle sprain, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday afternoon’s tilt with Los Angeles. Tatum is the Celtics’ best player and is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on the campaign.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard missed his team’s last game with a left hip contusion, and he’s questionable with that same ailment for Saturday’s home clash with the Celtics. Leonard is one of the Clippers’ best players on both ends of the floor and is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game for L.A. in 2023.

Los Angeles forward Moussa Diabate won’t play on Saturday. He’s dealing with left hip soreness. Diabate is averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest in 9 games of action for the Clippers this year.

Celtics vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games against Boston.

Los Angeles is 8-6 ATS as the home team this season.

Boston is 2-8-2 ATS as a road favorite this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

Boston is 2-3-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

The under is 16-11-1 in the Clippers’ games this season. That’s the fourth-highest under percentage in the NBA.

The over is 14-13 in Boston’s games this season.

Celtics vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the injury report for both teams ahead of this game’s tipoff at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis is already out for Boston, and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable. The Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is also listed as questionable on Saturday, and he’s widely considered L.A.’s best player. If both Tatum and Leonard are forced to sit, it may come out as a wash.

This is a tough spot for Boston for a few reasons. For one, this is the third game of a four-game West Coast road trip for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors on Tuesday and defeated the Kings on Wednesday. Second, Boston may be looking ahead to their Christmas Day game against the Lakers on Monday. On top of that, the Celtics are playing a dynamic Clippers offense that ranks 8th in the NBA in offensive efficiency this season. With no Kristaps Porzingis to protect the rim, multiple Clippers wings could find themselves with some easy buckets at the cup on Saturday. In an underdog play, I’m backing the Clippers at home in this one.

Celtics vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS +1.5