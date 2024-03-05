Celtics vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Celtics vs. Cavs matchup is one of the featured TNT games on Tuesday night in the NBA. Will Boston cover as an 8-point road favorite or is Cleveland the better bet as a home underdog despite its recent ATS struggles? Tip-off from Cleveland is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Boston Celtics (-8) at 516 Cleveland Cavs (+8); o/u 217.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tatum Contributes 27 in Blowout win vs. Warriors

Jayson Tatum contributed 27 points on 9-of-13 FG (4-of-5 3-Pointers). He also had three rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday’s monster win over the Warriors. Tatum was one of only two starters to play at least 25 minutes. The Celtics built a remarkable 44-point halftime lead over a Warriors team that has been hot as of late.

The Celtics won their 11th straight contest. Many of those games have been routs. Over the last three, Tatum has averaged 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 triples. The team has won by an average margin of 32.7 points. Tatum will face Cleveland on Tuesday. He’s averaged 26.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 triples in two matchups against the Cavs this season.

Mitchell Still Sidelined for Cavs

Donovan Mitchell (left knee bone bruise) will be sidelined for at least three more games. On Monday, Mitchell received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection into his knee to aid with the recovery process. Also notable about the update is that he’s now listed to have a left knee bone bruise instead of a sore left knee.

Mitchell will miss games against the Celtics (March 5), Hawks (March 6), and Timberwolves (March 8) before being re-evaluated over the weekend. Isaac Okoro will remain in the starting lineup and is worth streaming in deeper leagues while Spida sits, and this also boosts Sam Merrill’s value in the short term.

Celtics vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Under is 17-8-1 in Cavaliers last 26 overall

Over is 5-2 in Cavaliers last 7 home games

Under is 13-6 in Celtics last 19 games following a straight up win

Under is 7-2 in Celtics last 9 games following a straight up win of more than 10 points

Celtics vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take Boston. The Celtics are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six road games, are 6-0-1 against the number in their last seven games overall and are 5-0 at the betting window in their last five games following a win of more than 10 points. On the other side, the Cavs are winless against the spread in their last five home games, are 1-8 against the number in their last nine games overall and are winless at 0-5 ATS in their last five home games.

Celtics vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -8