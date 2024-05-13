Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics remain in Cleveland to face the 4-seed Cavs on Monday night at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Cavaliers cover the 8.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 2-1.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 6-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 47-38-5 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 5-5 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavaliers are 42-48-2 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Boston Celtics (-8.5) at 514 Cleveland Cavaliers (+8.5); o/u 205.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will remain out of the lineup for Monday’s game against the Cavaliers. He’s dealing with a right calf strain that will likely keep him out the entire series. Porzings is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 4 postseason contests this year.

Boston backup center Luke Kornet is probable for Monday’s game with right calf tightness. Kornet has been receiving more minutes with Porzingis out and is putting up 2.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in these playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 on Monday. He has a strained left calf. Mitchell is Cleveland’s best player and is logging 29.6 points per game across 10 postseason contests in 2024.

Cleveland center Jarrett Allen is questionable to play Monday with a right rib contusion. Allen hasn’t played since April 27th due to said injury. He’s averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game during these playoffs.

Cavaliers guards Craig Porter and Ty Jerome will both sit out Monday due to ankle injuries. Porter averaged 5.6 points per game on 50.9% shooting during the regular season.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 35-30-4 ATS after a win this season.

Cleveland is 15-20 ATS as an underdog this season.

Cleveland is 21-23-1 ATS as the home team this season.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Boston made a statement with their 106-93 road win on Saturday night. They are the deepest and best team left in the Eastern Conference. There’s no denying that now. The Celtics’ Game 2 home loss to the Cavaliers in this series will likely be an aberration, just like Boston’s Game 2 home loss to Miami last round.

The Celtics have several stats on their side coming into this contest. Boston is 21-17-3 ATS as a road favorite and 6-2 ATS in playoff games this season. Furthermore, the Celtics are 22-19-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 30-26-4 ATS in conference games this season. The Celtics beat the Heat on the road in Game 4 of their first-round series by a score of 102-88. I think Boston fares just as well here on Monday. I’m laying the points with the Celtics on the road in this one.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -8.5