Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 1-seed Boston Celtics head to Cleveland to face the 4-seed Cavs on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Cavaliers cover the 8-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The series is tied 1-1.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 5-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 46-38-5 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 5-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavaliers are 42-47-2 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Boston Celtics (-8) at 508 Cleveland Cavaliers (+8); o/u 211.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ABC

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will remain out of the lineup for Game 3 against the Cavaliers. He’s dealing with a right calf strain. Porzingis was averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game during the postseason before getting injured. Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Xavier Tillman will all likely take on increased roles with Porzingis out of commission.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (ribs) and forward Dean Wade (knee) are both listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest. Allen hasn’t played since Game 4 against Orlando on April 27th. Dean Wade hasn’t taken the court since March 8th. Allen would be the bigger addition of the pair as he’s averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in these playoffs.

Cleveland guards Craig Porter and Ty Jerome will both miss Saturday’s Game 3 due to ankle injuries. Porter averaged 5.6 points and 2.3 assists per game across 51 regular season appearances for the Cavaliers this year.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Cleveland.

Boston is 23-27-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Cleveland is 28-26-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Cleveland is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Cleveland’s Game 2 win over Boston on the road didn’t feel like a fluke. The Cavaliers won Game 2 118-94 in the TD Garden and did so convincingly. Cleveland outscored Boston by 12 points apiece in both the third and fourth quarters of that contest. Cleveland shot 54.7% from the floor while Boston only shot 41.3% from the field. The Cavaliers pulled down 44 rebounds while the Celtics were only able to grab 31. Further, Cleveland shot 13 of 28 (46.4%) from three-point land while Boston only converted 8 of 35 (22.9%) three-point attempts. The Cavs outscored the Celtics 60-44 when it came to points in the paint on Thursday.

Now the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3, where the Cavs have had a lot of success. Cleveland went 26-15 straight up at home during the regular season, and they are 3-0 straight up at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in these playoffs. Cavaliers big men Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade have both been upgraded from out to questionable, so it’s possible that Cleveland could get some reinforcements on the inside. Either of those players would help Cleveland play even better on the interior, exacerbating the problems that Boston had in Game 2. I don’t know if the Cavs will win this game, but to cover, they won’t have to. I’m taking Cleveland and the points at home on Saturday night.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS +8