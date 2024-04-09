Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Boston Celtics head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Bucks cover the 2-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 62-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-34-4 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 47-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-44-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Boston Celtics (-2) at 508 Milwaukee Bucks (+2); o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT

Celtics vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Al Horford is questionable to play in his team’s road tilt with the Bucks on Tuesday due to a left big toe sprain. Horford is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 26.9 minutes per contest this season.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for Tuesday’s game with a right hamstring injury. Porzingis is having a banner year for the Celtics this season as he’s logging 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

If both Horford and Porzingis sit out, the Celtics will likely allot more minutes to reserve big men Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, and Oshae Brissett.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play on Tuesday due to left hamstring tendinopathy. The former league MVP is averaging 30.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in 72 starts for Milwaukee this season.

Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton (quad) and point guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) are both officially listed as probable to play against Boston on Tuesday. Middleton is third on the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game in 2024.

Bucks small forward MarJon Beauchamp is out Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain. The reserve forward is averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this year.

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Boston is 39-33-4 ATS as a favorite this season.

Milwaukee is 5-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

Milwaukee is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Boston has been on fire for the past two months. Since February 4th, the Celtics are 25-4 straight up with 18 of those wins coming by double digits. Boston has already locked up the league’s best record and will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, but they may elect to play most of their star players to ensure they stay fresh once the postseason tips off. Regardless, the Celtics have been the best team in the NBA all season long.

The Bucks are struggling mightily of late. Milwaukee has lost 4 straight games, has dropped 6 of their last 6 contests, and has lost 7 out of their last 10. Two of those losses came against the Lakers and Celtics, but three of those defeats came at the hands of lottery teams like the Wizards, Grizzlies, and Raptors. I don’t like how the Bucks have been playing over the past three weeks, so I can’t pick them against the best team in the league. I think the Celtics win this game outright by more than a basket in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -2