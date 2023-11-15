Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Boston Celtics will travel to Philadelphia to the face the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Celtics are listed as 5.0-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 226.0 points, what is the best bet from Philly? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Boston Celtics (-5.0) at 506 Philadelphia (+5.0); o/u 226

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Celtics vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Jason Tatum led all scorers in the Celtics Monday night victory against the New York Knicks. Tatum scored 35 points on 13/23 from the field and knocked five threes. He is now averaging 28.4 ppg while shooting over 50% from the field. Unfortunately for Boston, Kristaps Porzingis found his way on the injury report after Monday’s contest and is deemed questionable for Wednesday’s contest in Philly.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Joel Embiid recorded 39 points on 11/22 from the field in the 76ers 132-126 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday night. Four of the five Sixers starters recorded over 20 points, however the bench did not contribute much in the loss only adding six total bench points. Philadelphia will need a full team effort if they want to knock off a very good Boston team.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Boston is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The 76ers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus Boston.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Sixers.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction:

The Celtics recorded a nice home win versus the Knicks on Monday, while Philadelphia dropped a close contest to Indiana on Tuesday night.

This is a tough back-to-back spot for Philadelphia. The 76ers played a highly competitive game last night versus Indiana, where each of their starters played big minutes. That being said, we’re going to back Boston in Wednesday’s contest to avenge their loss versus Philly exactly one week ago. Boston has won three straight all by 10+ points since the November 8th loss to the Sixers and they keep it rolling this time around.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -5