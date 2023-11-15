Cavs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Cleveland laying a whopping 11 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 219.5, what’s the smart play in Wednesday night’s Cavs vs. Trail Blazers matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from the Moda Center.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Cleveland Cavs (-11) at 516 Portland Trail Blazers (+11); o/u 219.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Trail Blazers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavs DFS Spin

Caris LeVert played 28 minutes in Monday’s 132-120 loss to the Kings, scoring 21 points (7-of-13 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs) with three rebounds, one assist, and two 3-pointers. LeVert, rostered in 66% of Yahoo leagues, is providing top 100 per-game value in 9-cat formats. And he’s on a bit of a heater, scoring 21 points or more in three consecutive games.

Unlike last season, when he struggled to establish himself within the Cavaliers’ rotation in the aftermath of Donovan Mitchell’s arrival, LeVert has looked more comfortable, with fantasy managers reaping the rewards. Among the other double-digit scorers for the Cavaliers were Evan Mobley (16/11/2/1) and Jarrett Allen (12/9/1), who combined to shoot 13-of-19 from the field.

Portland Trail Blazers DFS Spin

Deandre Ayton finished Tuesday’s 115-99 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (10-of-17 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes. After failing to do so in any of his first nine games of the season, Ayton hit (and surpassed) the 20-point mark for the first time this season on Tuesday. But even with the lack of scoring, he’s still providing top 25 per-game value in 9-cat formats, with the percentages, rebounding and steals (1.6 per game) making up for the lack of scoring.

]Based on his Yahoo ADP, fantasy managers expect Ayton to be a top 50 player this season. With Robert Williams (knee) done for the season, can he maintain the top 25 production that he’s currently bringing to the table? Managers who have Ayton rostered might as well settle in, as he’s one of six players with center eligibility ranked within the top 25.

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games

Portland is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Portland is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. I know this is a big number but the Cavs have covered in five out of their last seven games against the Trail Blazers and in four out of their last five games versus Portland. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are just 2-11 at the betting window in their last 13 home games.

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -11