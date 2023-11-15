    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Cavs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Cavs vs. Trail Blazers

    With Cleveland laying a whopping 11 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 219.5, what’s the smart play in Wednesday night’s Cavs vs. Trail Blazers matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from the Moda Center.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    515 Cleveland Cavs (-11) at 516 Portland Trail Blazers (+11); o/u 219.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

    Moda Center, Portland, OR

    Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Trail Blazers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cleveland Cavs DFS Spin

    Caris LeVert played 28 minutes in Monday’s 132-120 loss to the Kings, scoring 21 points (7-of-13 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs) with three rebounds, one assist, and two 3-pointers. LeVert, rostered in 66% of Yahoo leagues, is providing top 100 per-game value in 9-cat formats. And he’s on a bit of a heater, scoring 21 points or more in three consecutive games.

    Unlike last season, when he struggled to establish himself within the Cavaliers’ rotation in the aftermath of Donovan Mitchell’s arrival, LeVert has looked more comfortable, with fantasy managers reaping the rewards. Among the other double-digit scorers for the Cavaliers were Evan Mobley (16/11/2/1) and Jarrett Allen (12/9/1), who combined to shoot 13-of-19 from the field.

    Portland Trail Blazers DFS Spin

    Deandre Ayton finished Tuesday’s 115-99 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (10-of-17 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes. After failing to do so in any of his first nine games of the season, Ayton hit (and surpassed) the 20-point mark for the first time this season on Tuesday. But even with the lack of scoring, he’s still providing top 25 per-game value in 9-cat formats, with the percentages, rebounding and steals (1.6 per game) making up for the lack of scoring.

    ]Based on his Yahoo ADP, fantasy managers expect Ayton to be a top 50 player this season. With Robert Williams (knee) done for the season, can he maintain the top 25 production that he’s currently bringing to the table? Managers who have Ayton rostered might as well settle in, as he’s one of six players with center eligibility ranked within the top 25.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Cleveland’s last 5 games

    Portland is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Portland is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Cavs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. I know this is a big number but the Cavs have covered in five out of their last seven games against the Trail Blazers and in four out of their last five games versus Portland. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are just 2-11 at the betting window in their last 13 home games.

    Cavs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -11

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com