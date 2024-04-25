Cavs vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Orlando Magic will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Magic are listed as 2.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 201 points, what is the smart play for Game 3 from Orlando? Keep reading for our Cavs vs. Magic prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Cleveland Cavaliers (+2.5) at 526 Orlando Magic (-2.5); o/u 201

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday April 25, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Cavs vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Cleveland protected their home court to take a 2-0 series lead. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in game 2 on 9/22 from the floor. The Cavs will now hit the road to face the Magic in game 3 of the series on Thursday.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

Orlando dropped to the Cavs 96-86 on Monday night. Paolo Banchero was the leading scorer for the Magic with 21 points on 9/20 from the field. The Magic will need to shoot much better if they want to get back in this series, as they have shot under 40% from the field in the first two games.

Cavs vs. Magic Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Cavs are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus the Magic.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 home games for Orlando.

Cavs vs. Magic Prediction:

Take Cleveland. Orlando has struggled to shoot and take care of the ball in the first two games, I expect this to improve, but I can’t justify laying 3 points. Cleveland has the best player on the floor in Donovan Mitchell. After last year’s first round playoff exit for the Cavs, they will not take any game from granted, despite being up 2-0.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Cleveland +2.5