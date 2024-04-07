Cavs vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Crypto.com Arena at 3:30p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers are listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 220 points, what is the best bet from LA? Keep reading for our Cavs vs. Clippers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Cleveland Cavaliers (+4.5) at 564 Los Angeles Clippers (-4.5); o/u 220

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Cavs vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Cleveland dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday to the Lakers 116-97, to bring their record to 46-32. Darius Garland had a nice scoring 26 points on 11/25 from the floor. The Cavs will look to snap their two-game skid against LA on Sunday.

Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

Los Angeles improved to 49-28 after beating the Jazz 131-102 on April 2nd. Terrance Mann led the way scoring 19 points on 8/9 from the floor in the win. Kawhi Leonard remains out on Sunday with a knee injury.

Cavs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Clippers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Cavs.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Clippers.

Cavs vs. Clippers Prediction:

Cleveland looks to get back in the win column, while LA looks for their third consecutive victory.

Take the under. Both of these teams are defensive minded, especially Cleveland. Neither team is going to look to get out transition often and shots should be contested on both ends of the floor. Without Kawhi for Los Angeles and Cleveland struggling as of late offensively, I don’t see this game surpassing 220 points.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 220