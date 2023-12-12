Cavs vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Boston to the face the Celtics at the TD Garden at 7:30p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Celtics are listed as 10.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 224 points, what is the smart play from Boston? Keep reading for our Cavs vs. Celtics prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Cleveland Cavaliers (+10.0) at 566 Boston Celtics (-10.0); o/u 224

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Cavs vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Darius Garland scored 36 points on 11/23 from the floor in the Cavs 104-94 loss to Orlando last night. Cleveland hopes Evan Mobley and Chris LeVert are able to return to the floor as they are both listed as questionable for Tuesday night.

Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

Derrick White scored 30 points in the Celtics 133-123 win against the New York Knicks on December 8th. Boston will look to extend its home winning streak to eleven-games when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers from the TD Garden.

Cavs vs. Celtics Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Cavs are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Boston.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Celtics.

Cavs vs. Celtics Prediction:

Cleveland looks to bounce back from their loss in Orlando last night, while Boston returns to action after defeating the Knicks last Friday.

Give me Boston here. Cleveland played a tough game in Orlando last night, where their two stars, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both played over 35 minutes. The Cavs are also likely to be short-handed once again, as it doesn’t seem LeVert and Mobley will be available. With the success the Celtics have had at home this season, while also being rested and healthy. This feels like the perfect spot for a Celtics blowout. Lay the number.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Celtics -10