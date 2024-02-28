Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Cavs vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cavs vs. Bulls

    Following their half court, buzzer-beating, game-winning effort versus the Mavericks, will Cleveland cover as a 4-point road favorite against Chicago on Wednesday night? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Cavs vs. Bulls matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Cleveland Cavs (-4) at 530 Chicago Bulls (+4.5); o/u

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    Cavs vs. Bulls: Public Bettors Love Cleveland

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Mitchell Scores 31 Points vs. Dallas

    Donovan Mitchell finished Tuesday’s win over Dallas with 31 points (11-of-20 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and seven 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

    While Mitchell shot the ball efficiently, the same can’t be said for the ball-handling, as he was responsible for seven of the Cavaliers’ 15 turnovers. That matched his season high, and nights like this have not been the norm for Spida regarding turnovers. The overall stat line will suffice, especially in leagues that punt turnovers. Mitchell is providing top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, and he’s only averaging 2.9 turnovers per game.

    Dosunmu Scores 21 Points vs. New Orleans

    Ayo Dosunmu turned in 21 points, three boards, eight assists, three steals and three treys across 39 minutes Sunday in a 114-106 victory over New Orleans. Dosunmu was at it again, delivering a quality scoring performance on 8-of-15 shooting (3-of-6 3-Pointers) and posting useful peripherals in the process. He’s been phenomenal since joining the starting five, averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 boards, 4.4 dimes, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.8 triples while shooting 55% from the floor.

    The third-year man out of Illinois is ranked inside the top 60 in per-game fantasy hoops value in that span, and he’s shockingly still available in 52% of Yahoo leagues. The man who referred to himself as the “Masked Mamba” while playing for the Fighting Illini has channeled his inner Kobe Bryant over the last month with strong scoring and quality defense. With Patrick Williams done for the season and Torrey Craig on the shelf indefinitely, it’s Ayo’s world, and we’re just living in it.

    Cavaliers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

    Bulls are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

    Cavaliers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Bulls are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games playing on 0 days rest

    Cavs vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Bulls’ last seven home games, is 7-2 in their last nine games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games as an underdog.

    Cavs vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: OVER 219

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com