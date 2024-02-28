Cavs vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their half court, buzzer-beating, game-winning effort versus the Mavericks, will Cleveland cover as a 4-point road favorite against Chicago on Wednesday night? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Cavs vs. Bulls matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Cleveland Cavs (-4) at 530 Chicago Bulls (+4.5); o/u

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Cavs vs. Bulls: Public Bettors Love Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mitchell Scores 31 Points vs. Dallas

Donovan Mitchell finished Tuesday’s win over Dallas with 31 points (11-of-20 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and seven 3-pointers in 38 minutes.

While Mitchell shot the ball efficiently, the same can’t be said for the ball-handling, as he was responsible for seven of the Cavaliers’ 15 turnovers. That matched his season high, and nights like this have not been the norm for Spida regarding turnovers. The overall stat line will suffice, especially in leagues that punt turnovers. Mitchell is providing top 10 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, and he’s only averaging 2.9 turnovers per game.

Dosunmu Scores 21 Points vs. New Orleans

Ayo Dosunmu turned in 21 points, three boards, eight assists, three steals and three treys across 39 minutes Sunday in a 114-106 victory over New Orleans. Dosunmu was at it again, delivering a quality scoring performance on 8-of-15 shooting (3-of-6 3-Pointers) and posting useful peripherals in the process. He’s been phenomenal since joining the starting five, averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 boards, 4.4 dimes, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.8 triples while shooting 55% from the floor.

The third-year man out of Illinois is ranked inside the top 60 in per-game fantasy hoops value in that span, and he’s shockingly still available in 52% of Yahoo leagues. The man who referred to himself as the “Masked Mamba” while playing for the Fighting Illini has channeled his inner Kobe Bryant over the last month with strong scoring and quality defense. With Patrick Williams done for the season and Torrey Craig on the shelf indefinitely, it’s Ayo’s world, and we’re just living in it.

Cavs vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Cavaliers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Bulls are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Cavaliers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Bulls are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games playing on 0 days rest

Cavs vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Bulls’ last seven home games, is 7-2 in their last nine games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games as an underdog.

Cavs vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: OVER 219