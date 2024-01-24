Cavs vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cavs vs. Bucks matchup took an interesting turn on Tuesday when Milwaukee fired head coach Adrian Griffin. Will the Bucks cover as a 6.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Cleveland Cavs (+6.5) at 536 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5); o/u 236.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 24, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Cavs vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Backing Road Underdog on Wednesday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LeVert Questionable to face Bucks

Caris LeVert (right wrist soreness) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks. LeVert has missed Cleveland’s last two games, freeing up additional minutes for fellow reserve Sam Merrill. Primarily a points and 3-pointers option, Merrill has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks. Even if LeVert were cleared for Wednesday, managers with Merrill rostered should hold onto him until Darius Garland (jaw) is cleared to return.

Giannis Questionable to face Cavs

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right shoulder contusion) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers. After sitting out a January 17 blowout loss to the Cavaliers, Antetokounmpo played through the shoulder issue in both of the Bucks’ wins in Detroit. Rookie Andre Jackson Jr. replaced him in the lineup against Cleveland but is not worth streaming as a spot starter.

Cavs vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 19 of Milwaukee’s last 27 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 10 games on the road

Cavs vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Cavs are 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 games overall, which includes a perfect mark of 5-0 against the number in their last five games. They’ve also covered in seven out of their last 10 games against the Bucks, are 4-1 against the number in their last seven road games and are 7-0 at the betting window in their last seven conference games. On the other side, the Bucks have dropped 10 out of their last 11 games at the betting window, are 1-6 against the number in their last seven home games and are 3-11 ATS in their last 14 games against an opponent in the Central Division.

Cavs vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS +6.5