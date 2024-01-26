Cavs vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Milwaukee listed as a 5.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 238.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Cavs vs. Bucks matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Cleveland Cavaliers (+5.5) at 570 Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5); o/u 238.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Cavs vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mitchell leads Cavs with 23 Points

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23 points (10-of-24 FGs), seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal, two triples and six turnovers against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Despite a poor shooting night, Mitchell was still able to score at least 20 points and lead the team in scoring. He has only failed to score 20 points in three of their 42 games, and despite a poor shooting performance from him, the team was still able to get a win in all of those. There isn’t any causation there, so managers shouldn’t worry that he will intentionally score less than 20 points to help the team win. Mitchell has been one of the best players in fantasy basketball this season, and they’ll get a chance to get revenge with another game in Milwaukee on Friday.

Giannis to be Starter in All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard are the Eastern Conference starters for next month’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Antetokounmpo was again the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference, but there won’t be a draft this time. The NBA has returned to the traditional setup for this year’s game. Haliburton, currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, will start in front of the home fans. Voting for the starters is weighted: 50% fan vote, 25% player vote, and 25% media.

Cavs vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Over is 40-19 in Bucks last 59 home games

Under is 8-3 in Bucks last 11 games as an underdog

Under is 5-2-1 in Cavaliers last 8 overall

Cavs vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Bucks are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight home games, are 3-7 against the number in their last 10 games as a home underdog and are 16-37 at the betting window in their last 53 games as an underdog. On the other side, the Cavs are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games as a favorite, are 5-1 against the number in their last six games overall and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

Cavs vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS +5.5