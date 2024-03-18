Cavs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying seven points and the total sitting at 225, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Cavs vs. Pacers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Cleveland Cavs (+7) at 558 Indiana Pacers (-7); o/u 225

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: N/A

Cavs. Pacers: Public Bettors Leaning with Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wade Considered Doubtful to face Pacers

Dean Wade (right knee soreness) is considered doubtful for Monday’s game against the Pacers. Wade sat out Saturday’s loss to the Rockets, which was supposed to be his first game back after missing two for personal reasons. Appearing likely to remain sidelined on Monday, Wade’s minutes will be absorbed by Georges Niang (who’s starting for Evan Mobley), with Tristan Thompson also available to play rotation minutes. Niang is worth streaming, while fantasy managers can afford to leave Thompson on the waiver wire.

Haliburton Struggles with Shot vs. Nets

Tyrese Haliburton struggled with his shot on Saturday and finished with just 14 points (6-of-18 FGs), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and one triple against the Nets. Haliburton got off to a horrendous start to this game and entered halftime with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting to go with just one assist. He was better in the second half, but it was still a fairly disappointing line for him to put up in the fantasy playoffs. It has been an incredible season for him, but he ranks outside the top-50 over the past month with averages of 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 triples while shooting 42.8% from the floor. Hopefully he’ll start to turn things around during their four-game week next week.

Cavs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Pacers last 5 overall

Under is 6-2 in Pacers last 8 home games

Over is 4-1 in Cavaliers last 5 overall

Under is 19-7 in Cavaliers last 26 road games

Cavs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Pacers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games when facing an opponent with a road winning percentage of greater than .600. They’re also 7-2-1 at the betting window in their last 10 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. Indiana covered in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a 2-0 ATS mark in two games this season versus Cleveland. On the other side, the Cavs are just 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 games overall. They have dropped five out of their last seven road games at the betting window. Finally, they are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

Cavs. Pacers Betting Prediction: OVER 225