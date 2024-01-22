Cavs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the game essentially a pick’em, what’s the smart bet in Monday’s Cavs vs. Magic matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Cleveland Cavaliers (-1) at 506 Orlando Magic (+1); o/u 215

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2023

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Cavs. Magic: Public Backing Cleveland as Road Favorite

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Mitchell Drops 31 on Milwaukee

Donovan Mitchell dropped 31 points (12-of-19 FG, 3-of-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and four 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 135-95 win over Milwaukee. Mitchell delivered an outstanding performance in the Cavs’ recent blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring an impressive 31 points in just 25 minutes of play. His efficiency was remarkable, shooting 63.2% from the field during the game.

This season, Mitchell has been a top-tier player in fantasy, ranking in the top 10 in both points leagues and 9-cat leagues. Averaging 28.1 points per game, along with a career-high 1.9 steals, Mitchell’s contributions have been significant. Notably, he has maintained a streak of scoring over 30 points in his last three games, demonstrating his scoring prowess and ability to impact games.

Banchero Scores 20 vs. Heat

Paolo Banchero played 31 minutes in Sunday’s 105-87 win over Miami, posting a line of 20 points (7-of-14 FGs, 3-of-5 FTs), 10 rebounds, two assists, and three 3-pointers. After being limited to 14 points in Friday’s blowout loss to the 76ers, Banchero got back on track against the Heat.

The double-double was his 11th of the season and first since January 7, when Banchero dropped 35 points and 10 rebounds on the Hawks. Banchero is usually a more valuable player in 8-cat formats than 9-cat, but recent struggles from the field and the foul line have him ranked well outside the top 150 in the former over the past two weeks. He’ll look to build on Sunday’s effort when the Magic host Cleveland on Monday.

Cavs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Magic are 18-7-1 ATS in their last 26 home games

Cavaliers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Magic are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games as a favorite

Cavs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-1 in the Magic’s last seven games as an underdog, is 4-1 in their last five games as a home underdog and has cashed in 10 out of their last 14 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Cavs’ last five road games, is 5-0-1 in their last six games overall and is 4-0 in their last four games as a road favorite.

Cavs. Magic Betting Prediction: UNDER 215