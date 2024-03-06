Cavs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Atlanta cover as a 1-point home favorite versus Cleveland on Wednesday night? Or is the road underdog the best bet in tonight’s Cavs vs. Hawks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Cavs. Hawks: Public Bettors Siding with Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wade Scores 23 Points vs. Celtics

Dean Wade shot 8-of-11 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line in Tuesday’s 105-104 win over the Celtics, scoring 23 points with eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and six 3-pointers in 21 minutes. After scoring three points in the first three quarters of Tuesday’s game, Wade produced the best run of his NBA career in the fourth. He didn’t a shot, scoring 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field with five of his makes coming from beyond the arc.

Wade’s follow-up dunk of a Darius Garland missed layup with 19 seconds remaining capped a wild rally in which the Cavaliers ripped off a 32-6 run. Wade hasn’t been a valuable option in fantasy leagues this season, but Evan Mobley spraining his left ankle cracked the door open.

Murray Scores 20 Points vs. Brooklyn

Dejounte Murray recorded a double-double on Saturday with 20 points (8-of-19 FGs), six rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, one block and two 3-pointers in a 114-102 loss to Brooklyn. Murray made a huge impact on Saturday’s game in the first half and went into the break with nine points, three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. He added to his scoring numbers in the second half, but he wasn’t able to provide more assists and steals, which is certainly disappointing for fantasy managers.

Since Trae Young went down, Murray is averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 triples per game. He has struggled a bit from the line (6-of-11 last two games), which has limited his 9-cat value, but he has still been impactful for fantasy managers with Young sidelined.

Cavs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

Under is 5-1 in Hawks last 6 overall

Over is 12-4 in Hawks last 16 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Under is 17-8-1 in Cavaliers last 26 overall

Under is 16-5 in Cavaliers last 21 road games

Cavs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Hawks are just 10-23 against the spread in their last 33 home games, are 16-38 against the number in their last 54 games overall and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last nine games playing on zero rest. Atlanta is just 12-28 against the spread in its last 40 games as a favorite and is 1-4 against the number in its last five home games versus a team with a winning road record.

Cavs. Hawks Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS +1