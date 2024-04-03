Cavaliers vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will host the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total at 226 points what is the smart play from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Cleveland Cavaliers (+5.5) at 518 Phoenix Suns (-5.5); o/u 226

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 3, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Cavaliers vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Cleveland got back in the win column last night defeating the Jazz by 16 points on Tuesday night. Caris LeVert scored 26 points in 34 minutes of action. Donovan Mitchell is listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday’s contest.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

Phoenix improved to 44-31 on the season after beating New Orleans 124-111 on April 1st. Devin Booker had an incredible game scoring 52 points on 19/28 from the floor. The Suns will look to knock off the Cavs this upcoming week.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Cavs are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against the Thunder.

Phoenix is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction:

Both teams look for consecutive victories as they matchup on Wednesday.

Give me Phoenix. Cleveland will be on a back-to-back, while the Suns have an extra day off. Devin Booker was incredible on Monday scoring over 50 points and every game is incredibly important for the Suns as they are trying to get their way out of the play-in game. Suns take it to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -5.5