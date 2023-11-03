Cavaliers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis to face the Indianapolis Pacers this Thursday evening from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cavs are listed 1.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 225.5. Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs Pacers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) at Indiana Pacers (+1.5); o/u 225.5

7:00 pm ET, Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Cavaliers vs Pacers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Cavaliers in this game, as 55% of the bets are on Cleveland -1. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Evan Mobley scored 14 points on 6/12 shooting, with eight boards and five assists. The San Diego native also blocked multiple shots for the fifth time this season, and he could be in for more production here after torching Indiana last week. The former USC big dropped 33 points on the Pacers in that contest, and after a pair of light performances, he should be looking to assert himself. Mobley is averaging 15.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg, and 2.2 bpg through a small sample of five games.

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

Bennedict Mathurin scored 8 points on 4/7 shooting in the blowout loss to Boston on Wednesday. Despite that final result, the Montreal native comes into an interesting spot if Tyrese Haliburton misses this game. We’ll know more in the coming days how teams approach these games, but if Hali is unable to go, the second-year guard will take the main stage. Mathurin seems like the type of player to seek his shots in a game that should provide a tournament feel immediately, and he may just have the green light in the backcourt. Mathurin is averaging 13.5 ppg, on 44% shooting thru the first four games.

Cavs vs Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-4 against the spread, with a 2-3 o/u record.

Indiana is 2-2 ATS, with a 3-1 over/under record.

Cavaliers vs Pacers NBA BETTING PREDICTION

If Cleveland comes into this one banged up, don’t be surprised if Indiana takes this tournament-opening matchup. The line has dropped three points for good reason, as the Cavs will likely still be without Caris LeVert, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. Tyrese Haliburton’s availability will be a big swing as well, but I like rolling with host here in this matchup at home. M

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: INDIANA TO COVER +1