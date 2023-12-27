Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Cavaliers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

    The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET. Can the Mavericks cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are 17-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-14-2 ATS this season.

    The Dallas Mavericks are 18-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-14 ATS this season.

    Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Cleveland Cavaliers (+4.5) at 530 Dallas Mavericks (-4.5); o/u 231.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley (knee), point guard Darius Garland (jaw), and shooting guard Ty Jerome (ankle) will all sit out against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Cleveland shooting guards Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Caris LeVert (knee) are both questionable for Wednesday night’s game.

    Cavaliers shooting guard Sam Merrill is listed as doubtful against the Mavericks as he has a right wrist sprain. Merrill is averaging 5.9 points and 1.8 made three-pointers per game in 11.1 minutes per contest for Cleveland this year. 

    Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Wednesday’s home clash with the Cavaliers. He is dealing with left quad soreness. Doncic is averaging 33.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game for Dallas this season. 

    Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving (heel), power forward Maxi Kleber (toe), and shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) will all sit out Wednesday’s contest. Irving is the biggest loss of the three as he’s averaging 23.0 points and 5.2 assists per game on the campaign.

    Cleveland is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

    Cleveland is 7-9 ATS after a win this season.

    Dallas is 13-6 ATS as a favorite this season.

    Dallas is 6-4 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

    Cavaliers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

    It would make sense to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of this contest. The two biggest names in the game are Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Mavs guard Luka Doncic. Both players are their clubs’ leading scorers and both are questionable to play on Wednesday. The difference is that Cleveland will have several additional players out, irrespective of Mitchell’s status. 

    The Mavericks have looked great in their last two games: a 144-119 home win over the Spurs on December 23rd and a 128-114 dismantling of the Suns on the road on Christmas Day. Doncic averaged 44.5 points per game across the two contests, and the Mavs averaged 136 points per game in the pair of victories. Even if Doncic doesn’t play, Dallas will have 5 players available who average at least 9 points per game. The public is on Cleveland, but I’m not. I’m laying the points with the Mavs at home on Wednesday night.

    Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -4.5  

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com