Cavaliers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 PM ET. Can the Mavericks cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 17-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-14-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 18-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-14 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Cleveland Cavaliers (+4.5) at 530 Dallas Mavericks (-4.5); o/u 231.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley (knee), point guard Darius Garland (jaw), and shooting guard Ty Jerome (ankle) will all sit out against the Mavericks on Wednesday. Cleveland shooting guards Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Caris LeVert (knee) are both questionable for Wednesday night’s game.

Cavaliers shooting guard Sam Merrill is listed as doubtful against the Mavericks as he has a right wrist sprain. Merrill is averaging 5.9 points and 1.8 made three-pointers per game in 11.1 minutes per contest for Cleveland this year.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Wednesday’s home clash with the Cavaliers. He is dealing with left quad soreness. Doncic is averaging 33.5 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game for Dallas this season.

Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving (heel), power forward Maxi Kleber (toe), and shooting guard Josh Green (elbow) will all sit out Wednesday’s contest. Irving is the biggest loss of the three as he’s averaging 23.0 points and 5.2 assists per game on the campaign.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Cleveland is 7-9 ATS after a win this season.

Dallas is 13-6 ATS as a favorite this season.

Dallas is 6-4 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

It would make sense to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of this contest. The two biggest names in the game are Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Mavs guard Luka Doncic. Both players are their clubs’ leading scorers and both are questionable to play on Wednesday. The difference is that Cleveland will have several additional players out, irrespective of Mitchell’s status.

The Mavericks have looked great in their last two games: a 144-119 home win over the Spurs on December 23rd and a 128-114 dismantling of the Suns on the road on Christmas Day. Doncic averaged 44.5 points per game across the two contests, and the Mavs averaged 136 points per game in the pair of victories. Even if Doncic doesn’t play, Dallas will have 5 players available who average at least 9 points per game. The public is on Cleveland, but I’m not. I’m laying the points with the Mavs at home on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -4.5