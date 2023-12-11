Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Orlando to face the Magic on Monday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Magic cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Magic betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 13-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-11-2 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic are 15-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-6 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Cleveland Cavaliers (+2.5) at 540 Orlando Magic (-2.5); o/u 224.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 11, 2023

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Cavaliers vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley has been ruled out for Monday’s game due to left knee soreness. The big man out of USC is averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game for Cleveland this year.

Cleveland shooting guard Caris LeVert will also sit out Monday’s road tilt with Orlando. LeVert is nursing a left knee injury that has kept him out of his club’s previous two contests. Caris LeVert is averaging 14.9 points per game in 30.4 minutes per contest while primarily coming off the bench for the Cavs this season.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. (hand) and point guard Markelle Fultz (knee) will both be unavailable for their squad’s home clash with Cleveland on Monday. Fultz is averaging 11.4 points per game and Carter is averaging 9.4 points per game. Both players have only played in 5 games this season.

Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac (ankle) and point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) are both listed as questionable for Monday’s home date with the Cavs. Suggs is averaging 12.2 points per game in 20 starts for Orlando so far in 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Orlando is 9-2 ATS as the home team this year.

Cleveland is 11-16 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 23-26-4 ATS as the road team since the beginning of last season.

The under is 58-51 in Cleveland’s games since the start of the 2022 season.

The over is 92-90-4 in Orlando’s games since the start of the 2021 season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

These two clubs recently played each other in Cleveland on December 6. The Cavs won that contest 121-111. The reason the Magic lost that game was because they only shot 2 of 23 from the three-point line, which calculates to 8.7%. That figure was well below Orlando’s season average of 34.6% shooting on three-point tries. Though Orlando ranks 25th in the NBA in that metric, Cleveland isn’t much better as they rank 23rd in the NBA with a shooting percentage of 34.8% on three-pointers. The Cavaliers hit 14 of 34 treys in their win over the Magic last week, shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc in the process. I think those numbers even out and Orlando, who is 5-1 ATS as a home favorite this year, takes care of business at the Amway Center. I’m laying the points with the Magic at home on Monday.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -2.5