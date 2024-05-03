Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 6 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers head back to Orlando to face the 5-seed Magic on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Magic cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Magic betting prediction.

Cleveland leads the series 3-2.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 3-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavaliers are 40-45-2 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 2-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Magic are 54-33 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Cleveland Cavaliers (+4) at 524 Orlando Magic (-4); o/u 198.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

Cavaliers vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guard Craig Porter (ankle) and power forward Dean Wade (knee) will both miss Friday’s Game 6 against the Magic. Wade averaged 5.4 points per game in 52 regular season appearances while Porter logged 5.6 points per contest in 51 regular season games.

Cleveland center Jarrett Allen is questionable for Friday’s game due to a right rib contusion. Allen is averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game during these playoffs.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic power forward Paolo Banchero had a monster game in his team’s Game 5 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. In that contest, the former #1 overall pick recorded 39 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. He shot 14 of 24 from the field and 4 of 7 from long range in the loss.

Orlando center Wendell Carter Jr. stuffed the stat sheet against Cleveland on Tuesday. The Duke alum put up 7 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocked shots. Carter converted 3 of 6 shot attempts from the floor in the defeat.

Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 21-29 ATS after a win this season.

Cleveland is 7-10 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Orlando is 22-15 ATS after a loss this season.

Orlando is 35-13 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

After getting blown out in Games 3 and 4 on the road, Cleveland was able to squeak out a 104-103 win at home in Game 5. The Cavaliers were able to win despite only shooting 43.2% from the floor. It was the first time the Cavs topped 100 points in this series. A couple of numbers paint an ugly picture for the Cavaliers on Friday. To wit, Cleveland is 10-13 ATS as a road underdog and 25-30-2 ATS in conference games this season.

Orlando has looked great at home in this series. A few stats back up the Magic’s case for covering this contest. Orlando is an NBA-best 21-6 ATS as a home favorite this season. Additionally, the Magic are 36-21 ATS in conference games this season. That’s the best mark in the league. And finally, Orlando is 44-27 ATS in non-division games this year. That is also the best record in the NBA. I like the Magic’s chances at winning, covering, and forcing a Game 7 at home on Friday night, so I’ll be laying the points with Orlando.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -4