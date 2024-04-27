Cavaliers vs. Magic Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers remain in Orlando to face the 5-seed Magic on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Magic cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Magic betting prediction.

Cleveland leads the series 2-1.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 2-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavaliers are 40-43-2 ATS this season.

The Orlando Magic went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 1-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Magic are 52-33 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Cleveland Cavaliers (+2) at 542 Orlando Magic (-2); o/u 201.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: TNT

Cavaliers vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guard Craig Porter (ankle) and power forward Dean Wade (knee) will both miss Saturday’s Game 4 clash with the Magic. Porter averaged 5.6 points per game during the regular season while Wade chipped in 5.4 points per contest during that same time period.

With Porter and Wade out of the lineup, Cleveland has allotted more minutes to Georges Niang and Sam Merrill, with Tristan Thompson and Marcus Morris Sr. seeing additional run at the forward and center spots as well.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic power forward Paolo Banchero had a monster night during his team’s 121-83 Game 3 win on Thursday. In that contest, the former #1 overall pick recorded 31 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. He shot 13 of 26 from the floor and 4 of 9 from long distance in the victory.

Orlando shooting guard Jalen Suggs was also terrific in his team’s home win on Thursday. The Gonzaga alum posted 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. Suggs converted 9 of 11 shots from the field and sunk 3 of 5 shot attempts from beyond the arc in the win.

Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Orlando.

Cleveland is 19-13-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Orlando is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Orlando is 4-9 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Orlando won Game 3 of this series by 38 points on Tuesday. The final score was 121-83. Cleveland was plagued by poor shooting both from the floor (39%) and from beyond the arc (23.5%). Orlando shot 51.1% from the floor and had five players score at least 10 points in the victory. Due to the shooting numbers, I feel like Game 3 might be a bit of an outlier.

In Thursday’s game, Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined to shoot just 8 of 26 from the field for only 18 combined points. For his career, Mitchell is averaging 27.4 points per game in the playoffs and Garland is putting up 17.1 points per game in the postseason. It would make sense for both Cavaliers guards to play better on Saturday, and for the rest of the team to follow suit. Because of that, I’m taking the Cavs and the points on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS +2