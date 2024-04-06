Cavaliers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 46-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-39-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 44-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-41 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Cleveland Cavaliers (+5.5) at 554 Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5); o/u 227.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro (toe), power forward Dean Wade (knee), and shooting guard Ty Jerome (ankle) will all sit out Saturday’s road tilt with the Lakers. The biggest loss among that trio is Okoro as he’s averaging 9.4 points per contest in 27.4 minutes per game this season.

Cleveland guard Craig Porter is probable to play on Saturday. He had been dealing with an illness for the team’s last four games but should be good to go against Los Angeles this weekend. Porter is averaging 5.9 points per game in 13.3 minutes per contest this year.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), small forward Jalen Hood-Schifino (back), and power forward Christian Wood (knee) will all miss Saturday’s home date with the Cavaliers. Of those three players, Vanderbilt is the closest to returning, as Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stated he’d be re-evaluated next week.

Los Angeles superstar forwards LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee) are both listed as questionable to play against Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. James leads the team in scoring with 25.4 points per game and Davis tops the club in rebounding with 12.8 boards per game in 2024.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 14-13 in non-conference games this season.

Cleveland is 7-6 ATS playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Los Angeles is 5-9 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

Los Angeles is 17-27 ATS after a win this season. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Cleveland has alternated wins and losses over their last seven games. If that pattern holds, they’re due for a win against Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. On the whole, the Cavaliers have been excellent at bouncing back after an outright defeat this season. Cleveland is 17-11-2 ATS after a loss this year, which is the eighth-best figure in the league.

Los Angeles has won 8 of their last 9 games straight up, but a lot of that success could be chalked up to the schedule. Of the Lakers’ 8 wins during that stretch, four came against lottery teams, and two came against the Pacers, who play next to no defense. I could see the Lakers coming out and looking sluggish due to this being a 12:30 PM local time tip, so I’m going to take the Cavs. I’m backing Cleveland and the points on the road.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS +5.5