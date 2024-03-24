Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Miami Heat will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Kaseya Center at 6:00p.m. ET Sunday evening. The Heat are listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 203 points, what is the best bet from Miami? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Heat prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Cleveland Cavaliers (+4.5) at 506 Miami Heat (-4.5); o/u 203

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Cavaliers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Cleveland dropped to Minnesota 104-91 on Friday night to bring their record to 43-27. Darius Garland scored 19 points on 8/21 from the floor. Donavan Mitchell remains out as the Cavs travel to Miami to face the Heat.

Miami Heat DFS SPIN

Miami dropped to 38-32 after losing to New Orleans 111-88 on March 22nd. Jimmy Butler scored 17 points in 36 minutes of action. The Heat look to bounce back as they host the Cavs.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Heat are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus Cleveland.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 home games for the Jazz.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction:

Both teams look to bounce back as they square off on Sunday night.

Take Miami. Both of these teams lost in ugly fashion on Friday night, but I’ll take my chances with the healthier team in Miami. The Cavs have struggled without Mitchell and I except that to continue on Sunday. Adebayo has been playing at a very high level as of a late and Butler excels in big games. Heat are the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Miami -4.5