Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Miami to face the Heat on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Cavaliers vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 12-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11-2 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 12-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-11 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) at 514 Miami Heat (+1.5); o/u 218.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 8, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Cavaliers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guards Ty Jerome (ankle) and Caris LeVert (knee) have both been ruled out for Friday’s road tilt with the Heat. Jerome is shooting 50% from the field this season, and LeVert is fourth on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game this year.

Cleveland center Evan Mobley is questionable for Friday’s game with left knee soreness. Mobley is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 57% from the field on the campaign.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Miami won’t have their top two scorers available against Cleveland on Friday. Heat point guard Tyler Herro (22.9 ppg) will sit out with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Heat center Bam Adebayo (22.3 ppg) will also be out of the lineup with a left hip contusion. Miami reserve forward Haywood Highsmith (6.5 ppg) will also miss Friday’s contest with lower back spasms.

Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson is nursing a left groin strain, but he’s probable to play on Friday night. Robinson is averaging 15 points and 3.1 made three-pointers per game in 29.7 minutes per contest for Miami this season.

Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Miami is 7-4 ATS after a win this season.

Cleveland is 4-7 ATS after a win this season.

Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.

The Cavaliers are 4-6-2 ATS against conference foes this season.

Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Cleveland has struggled against the number recently. The Cavaliers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 4-8-2 ATS as a favorite this year. What’s more, Cleveland has struggled away from home dating back to last season. Since 2022, the Cavs are only 22-26-4 ATS as the road team. Cleveland is also 42-43-3 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

A few betting trends favor the Heat. Miami is 7-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season. The Heat are also 29-23 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last year. Miami is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Cleveland. The Heat just beat the Raptors without Bam Adebayo on the road on Wednesday, and I believe they have the depth to pull off another win without him at home on Friday. I’m on the Heat and the points in this one.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +1.5