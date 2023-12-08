Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Cavaliers vs. Heat

    The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Miami to face the Heat on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Cavaliers vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are 12-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11-2 ATS this season.

    The Miami Heat are 12-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-11 ATS this season.

    Cavaliers vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

    513 Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) at 514 Miami Heat (+1.5); o/u 218.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 8, 2023

    Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

    Cavaliers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Cavaliers shooting guards Ty Jerome (ankle) and Caris LeVert (knee) have both been ruled out for Friday’s road tilt with the Heat. Jerome is shooting 50% from the field this season, and LeVert is fourth on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game this year.

    Cleveland center Evan Mobley is questionable for Friday’s game with left knee soreness. Mobley is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 57% from the field on the campaign.

    Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

    Miami won’t have their top two scorers available against Cleveland on Friday. Heat point guard Tyler Herro (22.9 ppg) will sit out with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Heat center Bam Adebayo (22.3 ppg) will also be out of the lineup with a left hip contusion. Miami reserve forward Haywood Highsmith (6.5 ppg) will also miss Friday’s contest with lower back spasms.

    Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson is nursing a left groin strain, but he’s probable to play on Friday night. Robinson is averaging 15 points and 3.1 made three-pointers per game in 29.7 minutes per contest for Miami this season. 

    Miami is 7-4 ATS after a win this season.

    Cleveland is 4-7 ATS after a win this season.

    Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.

    The Cavaliers are 4-6-2 ATS against conference foes this season.

    Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

    Cleveland has struggled against the number recently. The Cavaliers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 4-8-2 ATS as a favorite this year. What’s more, Cleveland has struggled away from home dating back to last season. Since 2022, the Cavs are only 22-26-4 ATS as the road team. Cleveland is also 42-43-3 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

    A few betting trends favor the Heat. Miami is 7-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season. The Heat are also 29-23 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last year. Miami is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Cleveland. The Heat just beat the Raptors without Bam Adebayo on the road on Wednesday, and I believe they have the depth to pull off another win without him at home on Friday. I’m on the Heat and the points in this one.

    Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +1.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com