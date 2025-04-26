Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Cavaliers vs. Heat series shifts to Kaseya Center in Miami, FL for Game 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. With the Cavs laying 6 points and the total sitting at 213.5, what’s the best bet on the board today in Miami?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavs at Miami Heat

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: TNT

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 5.5-point favorites versus the Heat. The total, meanwhile, sits at 213.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Snapshot

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after victories of 121–100 and 121–112. Donovan Mitchell has been a standout for Cleveland, scoring over 30 points in both games. Miami’s Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell contributed significantly in Game 2, with Herro scoring 33 points and Mitchell adding 14 in the fourth quarter, helping Miami close a 17-point gap.

Key Storylines

Heat’s Challenge

Home Court Advantage: Miami returns home for the first time in nearly two weeks, looking to capitalize on the energy of their home crowd.

Increased Production Needed: The Heat will need more consistent performances from Andrew Wiggins, who has struggled since being acquired midseason.

Defensive Adjustments: Miami must find ways to contain Donovan Mitchell, who has been playing at an elite level.

Cavaliers’ Strategy

Balanced Scoring: Cleveland boasts consistent performances from its starting five, including Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, and valuable bench contributions. ​

Continued Dominance: With Mitchell playing at elite levels, the Cavaliers aim to extend their series lead to 3-0. ​

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 NBA Prediction:

I love the over, which is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a four-game over streak between these two teams. The over has also cashed in eight out of the Heat’s last 10 games and is 3-0 in Cleveland’s last three contests.

Cavaliers vs. Heat Game 3 Betting Prediction: OVER 213.5