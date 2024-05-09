Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 4-seed Cavaliers remain in Boston to face the 1-seed Celtics on Thursday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Cavaliers cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Celtics betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 1-0.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 4-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavs are 41-47-2 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 5-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 46-37-5 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Cleveland Cavaliers (+13.5) at 568 Boston Celtics (-13.5); o/u 211.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guards Craig Porter and Ty Jerome will both miss Thursday’s contest due to ankle injuries. Porter averaged 5.6 points per game in 12.7 minutes per contest during the regular season.

Cleveland power forward Dean Wade will also sit out Game 2 in Boston on Thursday. He is nursing a right knee sprain. Wade averaged 5.4 points per game in 54 regular season appearances this year.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen is questionable to play in Thursday’s contest due to a right rib contusion. He’s missed the club’s last 4 games with that ailment. In four playoff games this season, Allen is putting up 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis won’t play on Thursday due to a right calf strain. He’ll likely be out of commission for the entirety of Boston’s second-round playoff series. In 4 postseason games of action this season, Porzingis is logging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

With Porzingis out, the Celtics have been starting veteran Al Horford at the pivot and backing him up with Luke Kornet. Horford recorded 7 points in 27 minutes on Tuesday, and Kornet registered 4 points in 21 minutes of action during Boston’s Game 1 victory.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Cleveland is 20-28-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Boston is 35-29-4 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is 25-18-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Boston won Game 1 of this series by 25 points, 120-95, on Tuesday night. The Celtics were only up by 6 points at the end of the first quarter and 10 points at halftime, but they managed to blow the game open in the second half. Boston led by as many as 26 points and wound up winning by 25. That margin of victory marked the fourth straight game that the Celtics have won by 14+ points in the 2024 postseason. Boston has been blowing teams out in the Eastern Conference playoffs thus far.

A few numbers underscore how well Boston has been faring against the number this year. The Celtics are 45-35-5 ATS as a favorite and 29-25-4 ATS against conference foes this season. The Celtics are also 21-18-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 37-32-2 ATS in non-division games this year. I like Boston to win their fifth straight game by 14+ points on Thursday, so I’m laying the points with the Celtics at home.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -13.5