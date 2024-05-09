Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Cavaliers vs. Celtics

    The 4-seed Cavaliers remain in Boston to face the 1-seed Celtics on Thursday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Cavaliers cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Celtics betting prediction.

    Boston leads the series 1-0.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 4-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavs are 41-47-2 ATS this season.

    The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 5-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 46-37-5 ATS this season.

    Cavaliers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 Cleveland Cavaliers (+13.5) at 568 Boston Celtics (-13.5); o/u 211.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: ESPN

    Cavaliers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Cavaliers guards Craig Porter and Ty Jerome will both miss Thursday’s contest due to ankle injuries. Porter averaged 5.6 points per game in 12.7 minutes per contest during the regular season.

    Cleveland power forward Dean Wade will also sit out Game 2 in Boston on Thursday. He is nursing a right knee sprain. Wade averaged 5.4 points per game in 54 regular season appearances this year.

    Cavs center Jarrett Allen is questionable to play in Thursday’s contest due to a right rib contusion. He’s missed the club’s last 4 games with that ailment. In four playoff games this season, Allen is putting up 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

    Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

    Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis won’t play on Thursday due to a right calf strain. He’ll likely be out of commission for the entirety of Boston’s second-round playoff series. In 4 postseason games of action this season, Porzingis is logging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

    With Porzingis out, the Celtics have been starting veteran Al Horford at the pivot and backing him up with Luke Kornet. Horford recorded 7 points in 27 minutes on Tuesday, and Kornet registered 4 points in 21 minutes of action during Boston’s Game 1 victory. 

    Cleveland is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

    Cleveland is 20-28-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

    Boston is 35-29-4 ATS after a win this season.

    Boston is 25-18-2 ATS as the home team this season.

    Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

    Boston won Game 1 of this series by 25 points, 120-95, on Tuesday night. The Celtics were only up by 6 points at the end of the first quarter and 10 points at halftime, but they managed to blow the game open in the second half. Boston led by as many as 26 points and wound up winning by 25. That margin of victory marked the fourth straight game that the Celtics have won by 14+ points in the 2024 postseason. Boston has been blowing teams out in the Eastern Conference playoffs thus far.

    A few numbers underscore how well Boston has been faring against the number this year. The Celtics are 45-35-5 ATS as a favorite and 29-25-4 ATS against conference foes this season. The Celtics are also 21-18-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 37-32-2 ATS in non-division games this year. I like Boston to win their fifth straight game by 14+ points on Thursday, so I’m laying the points with the Celtics at home.

    Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -13.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com