Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 1 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 4-seed Cavaliers head to Boston to face the 1-seed Celtics on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Cavaliers cover the 11.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cavaliers vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 4-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavs are 41-46-2 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 4-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 45-37-5 ATS this season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Cleveland Cavaliers (+11.5) at 560 Boston Celtics (-11.5); o/u 208.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has missed the team’s last three games with a right rib contusion. He’s questionable for Tuesday’s contest with that same ailment. In four playoff games, Allen is averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Cleveland guards Ty Jerome and Craig Porter will both sit out Tuesday’s game with ankle injuries. Cavs power forward Dean Wade will also be out for Game 1 of this series as he nurses a right knee sprain. Wade averaged 5.4 points per game in 54 regular season appearances this year.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is out for Game 1 and likely the entire series against the Cavaliers. He’s dealing with a right calf strain. Porzingis averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 4 postseason games this season before getting injured.

With Porzingis out for Game 5 of their first-round series, Boston elected to start veteran Al Horford at center. He was backed up by Luke Kornet, who saw 18 minutes of game action in his team’s series-clinching win against the Heat on Wednesday.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Cleveland is 21-30 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is 34-29-4 ATS after a win this season.

Boston is 24-18-2 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for Cleveland. The Cavaliers just played a Game 7 on Sunday afternoon and now have to play against the team with the best record in the NBA on the road about 52 hours later. All five Cleveland starters played 32+ minutes on Sunday, with Donovan Mitchell playing 45 minutes and Evan Mobley playing 41 minutes. Boston has been off since Wednesday of last week. The Celtics will have a considerable rest advantage in this contest.

There are a few numbers that make the case for the Celtics in Game 1 on Tuesday. Boston is 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 15-12-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season. Furthermore, the Celtics are 2-0-1 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest and 44-35-5 ATS as a favorite this season. Boston ended their series against Miami with three consecutive double-digit wins, and I like them to extend that streak and make it four in a row on Tuesday. I’m laying the points with Boston at home in this one.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -11.5