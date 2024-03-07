Bulls vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 7 and the total at 223.5, what’s the best bet in Thursday nights’ Bulls vs. Warriors matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Chicago Bulls (+7) at 558 Golden State Warriors (-7); o/u 223.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Bulls vs. Warriors: Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

DeRozan Finishes with 33 Points

DeMar DeRozan lit up the Kings and finished with 33 points (10-of-12 FGs, 11-of-12 FTs). He had four assists, two steals and two 3-pointers on Monday. DeMar didn’t contribute much across the board. That said, he scored his points with incredible efficiency. This was just the 65th time in NBA history that a player scored at least 30 points while shooting 80% or better from the field and 90% or better from the line with at least 10 free throw attempts. It’s difficult to score with such efficiency. Still, after shooting below 40% in each of their two previous games, it was encouraging to see DeRozan get back on track.

Curry Finishes with Four Points vs. Boston

Steph Curry finished Sunday’s blowout loss to Boston with four points. He had three assists and a rebound across 17 minutes. Curry shot a putrid 2-of-13 from the floor and 0-of-9 from deep. It marked the third time since December 17 that he’s failed to hit a three-pointer. He and Golden State’s other starters were benched after halftime after falling behind 44 points to Boston through the first two quarters.

Curry has been great as of late, and Golden State had won three straight and six of seven before heading to TD Garden. The Celtics have done a phenomenal job of locking down opponents recently, so we can expect a bounceback from Curry when the Warriors face the Bucks on Wednesday.

Bulls vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Under is 14-3 in Warriors last 17 overall

Under is 5-1 in Warriors last 6 home games

Over is 9-3 in Bulls last 12 games as a road favorite

Under is 4-1 in Bulls last 5 overall

Bulls vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take Golden State. The Warriors are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 6-0 at the betting window in their last six games when facing a team with a losing record. Golden State is also 5-0-1 against the spread in its last six games played on a Thursday and is 4-0 against the number in its last four games playing on zero rest.

Bulls vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: Golden State Warriors -7