Bulls vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The spread in Saturday night’s Bulls vs. Magic matchup opened at 4.5 but has climbed to 5 in favor of Orlando. Will the Magic cover as a 5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the road?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Chicago Bulls (+5) at 554 Orlando Magic (-5); o/u 217

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Bulls vs. Magic: Bettors Favor Orlando on Saturday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

DeRozan Scores 28 vs. Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan shot 11-of-17 from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul line in Thursday’s 118-110 win over the Grizzlies, accounting for 28 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes.

Not only did the Bulls refuse to trade any of their veterans ahead of Thursday’s deadline, but it was reported that executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas was looking to add to the current roster. That’s a clear sign the Bulls intend to “go for it,” even if that means simply getting into the Play-In Tournament. That’s good news for managers who have DeRozan rostered because he has been a reliable fantasy option all season. Deebo has provided 4th-round per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, in line with his Yahoo ADP (47).

Banchero Tallies 16 vs. Spurs

Paolo Banchero played 31 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Spurs, tallying 16 points (7-of-12 FGs, 1-of-4 FTs), five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer.

Banchero had a poor night at the foul line, but that was the only issue for the All-Star forward. His run of seven straight games with 20 points or more ended, but Paolo was efficient as both a scorer and playmaker. Banchero remains a superior option in 8-cat formats than 9-cat, due primarily to turnovers. He only had one against San Antonio, and fantasy managers continue to hold out hope that Banchero can clean things up in that category moving forward.

Bulls vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in Bulls last 4 overall

Under is 13-6 in Magic last 19 games playing on 1 days rest

Over is 4-1 in Magic last 5 games following a straight up win

Over is 8-3 in Bulls last 11 games as a favorite

Bulls vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take Orlando. The Magic are 21-8-1 against the spread in their last 30 home games, are 23-9-1 against the number in their last 33 games following a win and are 43-21-1 at the betting window in their last 65 games overall. On the other side, the Bulls are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as an underdog, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games as a road dog and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five road games versus a team with a winning home record.

Bulls vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -5