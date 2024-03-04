Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Bulls vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Bulls vs. Kings

    With the home team laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 227.5, what’s the strongest play in Monday night’s Bulls vs. Kings matchup? Tip-off from Golden 1 Center will take place at 10:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    509 Chicago Bulls (+6.5) at 510 Sacramento Kings (-6.5); o/u 227.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

    Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

    Bulls vs. Kings: Public Bettors Love Sacramento

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Dosunmu Finishes with 15 Points vs. Bucks

    Ayo Dosunmu finished Friday’s 113-97 loss to the Bucks with 15 points (6-of-12 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), five rebounds, six assists, and two 3-pointers in 37 minutes. Dosunmu is starting to come into his own. There is a clear pathway to production for him, and he has taken advantage of it. He has been a great source of assists, amassing six or more dimes in four of his last five games. He’s played at least 37 minutes in his last five games and will likely continue to get the run needed to be fantasy-relevant in mid-March when it counts.

    Sabonis Finishes with 21 Points

    Domantas Sabonis finished Friday’s 124-120 overtime win over Minnesota with 21 points (7-of-14 FGs, 6-of-10 FTs), 15 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and one 3-pointer in 41 minutes. Sabonis fouled out a little over one minute into overtime, leaving a massive void in the middle of the Kings’ lineup. He has recorded a double-double (or triple-double) in 42 consecutive games, providing consistent value for fantasy managers. Sabonis is providing top 20 per-game value in 8-cat formats while ranking just outside of the top 25 in 9-cat, and he’s a top 10 player in totals. Sacramento has been without De’Aaron Fox for its last two games, which hasn’t helped, given the opponents in those contests (Denver and Minnesota). However, Sabonis and the Kings still managed to get the road split.

    Kings are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 home games

    Bulls are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

    Kings are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a home favorite

    Bulls are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games

    Bulls vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 10-3 in the Kings’ last 13 games overall, is 45-22-1 in their last 68 home games and is 36-16-1 in their last 53 home games versus an opponent with a losing road record. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Bulls’ last five games following an ATS loss and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in its previous game.

    Bulls vs. Kings Betting Prediction: OVER 227.5

    Related Posts

